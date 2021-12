Articles

Published on Monday, 13 December 2021

Afro-Cuban rapper Yotuel Romero discusses the song that won Song of the Year and inspired protesters in one of the biggest waves of demonstrations in Cuba in decades.

(Image credit: Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

