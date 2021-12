Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 15:30 Hits: 3

The singer had been in critical condition recently after being hospitalized due to a fall at his Guadalajara ranch in August, and being diagnosed with Guillain–Barré syndrome afterwards.

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for LARAS)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/12/1063497595/vicente-fernandez-obituary