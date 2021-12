Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 08:41 Hits: 0

The Austrian Jew escaped the Nazis, emigrated to the US and helped liberate the Dachau concentration camp. Georg Stefan Troller chose a life in Europe, and rose to fame as a reporter and writer in Paris.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/writer-and-journalist-georg-stefan-troller-turns-100/a-55893208?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf