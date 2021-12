Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 18:22 Hits: 4

It was a little disconcerting to say the least when back in September word came down that the 66-year-old Reba McEntire had to be quote/unquote "rescued" from a 100-year-old abandoned building in Atoka, Oklahoma, about 16 miles south of her hometown of Chockie.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/reba-mcentire-to-open-rebas-place-near-hometown/