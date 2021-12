Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 17:18 Hits: 10

Though fans will have to wait until January to see the exhibit themselves, Saving Country Music has been granted an EXCLUSIVE sneak preview of many of the pieces of memorabilia that will be on display celebrating the duo's decade in service to Bo-Country.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/florida-georgia-lines-hall-of-fame-exhibit-items-revealed/