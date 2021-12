Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 10:00 Hits: 8

Backed by a four-piece band, the Chicago-bred MC plays a Tiny Desk home concert that simmers with soul.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/10/1060480122/mick-jenkins-tiny-desk-home-concert