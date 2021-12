Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 00:33 Hits: 7

A jury in Chicago found actor Jussie Smollett guilty of faking a hate crime in the city. Before the alleged incident, he was a successful television actor on the series "Empire."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-actor-jussie-smollett-guilty-on-fake-hate-crime-charges/a-60075907?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf