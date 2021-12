Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 02:02 Hits: 6

On December 9th, 1996, with his career forgotten and his health failing, Faron Young decided to end his own life. He penned a suicide note specifically enumerating the decline in his career, and how he felt abandoned and forgotten by country music as one of the causes

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/25-years-ago-forgotten-by-country-faron-young-takes-his-own-life/