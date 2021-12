Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 19:09 Hits: 6

"I'm really excited," Finneas tells Rolling Stone Music Now. "I think we've got a lot to say."

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/billie-eilish-finneas-third-album-happier-than-ever-follow-up-tour-1269351/