Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 16:13 Hits: 1

Surrounded by an intimate group of trusted friends and musicians in a Colorado barn, Neil Young was able to make a new album just the way he wanted.

(Image credit: Danny Clinch/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2021/12/08/1061799253/neil-young-breaks-down-barn-track-by-track