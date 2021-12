Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 17:21 Hits: 6

Barry Harris, one of the leading musicians to emerge from Detroit's modern jazz explosion in the 1940s and '50s, died Wednesday.

(Image credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/08/1062389633/barry-harris-beloved-jazz-pianist-devoted-to-bebop-dies-at-91