Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 19:55 Hits: 4

Taborn is one the most inventive and resourceful pianists in improvised music today. He has a new solo album — his first in a decade — and, like the previous one, it's a stunner.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/08/1062376126/pianist-craig-taborn-practices-the-art-of-instant-composing-on-shadow-plays