Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 21:13 Hits: 6

The revered critic Greg Tate, an early and influential hip hop writer, has died. Tate grew up around intellectuals and developed a rabid curiosity about music, film, literature, theory and politics.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/08/1062478211/revered-cultural-critic-greg-tate-has-died-at-age-64