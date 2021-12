Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 10:00 Hits: 7

Discover a broad range of the year's best classical albums, from groundbreaking teenage percussionists and innovative opera singers to fierce orchestral composers and brainy pianists.

(Image credit: Ron Hammond)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/deceptivecadence/2021/12/08/1060093624/the-top-10-classical-albums-of-2021