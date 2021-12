Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 08:35 Hits: 12

Many people with disabilities face serious challenges traveling around Germany. Despite positive lip service on the part of the incoming government, it is not clear how it specifically plans to improve the situation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/people-with-disabilities-lack-accessible-travel-in-germany/a-60000506?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf