Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 13:33 Hits: 10

Europeans enjoy eating many sweet treats during the Christmas season. Some countries have their own specialties like panettone, Christmas pudding or Stollen. What is your favorite Christmas sweet treat?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-is-your-favorite-european-christmas-sweet-treat/a-59985792?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf