Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 16:09 Hits: 10

Jesse Hawken set off a Twitter avalanche when he hilariously memed rocker pundits like Dave Grohl into the epic Beatles doc. "My dream was that some music-documentary guys will realize, 'Yes, I engage in this stuff too, and we need to stop it,' " he says

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/beatles-get-back-twitter-memes-dave-grohl-1266017/