Nola Blue Records Signs The Love Light Orchestra

Nola Blue Records announces the signing of The Love Light Orchestra, a ten-piece super group of seasoned Memphis musicians initially conceived by guitarist Joe Restivo, vocalist John Németh and arranger/trumpeter Marc Franklin. Though formed in 2016 with the desire to rekindle enthusiasm for the grand, orchestral sound of mid- 20th century blues, The Love Light Orchestra is as much a manifestation of the current moment as it is a throwback to a bygone era.

Leave the Light On, the group’s sophomore effort, refines and elevates the group’s presentation, employing clarity and quality complementary to the veteran musicianship within Love Light’s ranks. With this debut studio recording of original tunes and one choice cover, Love Light proves its staying power and reinforces a future outlook, while simultaneously honoring the context of its musical past.

“I am thrilled to add The Love Light Orchestra to the label,” says president Sallie Bengtson. “The individual and collective experience of producers Restivo, Németh and Franklin captures the musical spirit of a previous era with fresh arrangements of original material that will delight from the first listen.”

Initial industry enthusiasm comes from Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars) who says, “The sonic aesthetic and listening vibe can’t be beat.” Fellow Memphian and owner of Royal Studios, Grammy-winning producer Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, enthuses “The Love Light Orchestra has done it again! Another timeless Memphis classic!”

“The Love Light Orchestra is thrilled to be teaming up with Nola Blue Records for our upcoming release, Leave The Light On,” says Marc Franklin. “We put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into this record, and we hope you enjoy it.”

The album will be available in digital, CD and vinyl formats. Arriving just in time for the holiday season, a vinyl pre-order campaign will offer special, limited perks and opportunities. General pre-orders will begin on January 21, 2022.

