Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 18:49 Hits: 3

Glenn Alexander is a composer, guitarist and vocalist who has performed and/or recorded with some of the biggest names in music including: Chico Hamilton, L. Shankar, Jan Hammer with The Mahavishnu Project, The Max Weinberg 7 (Late Night with Conan O’Brien), Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes, Jon Bon Jovi, Randy Brecker, Bruce Springsteen, Levon Helm, Elvis Costello and Allen Toussaint, and many more.

Dave LaRue is the bass player for the group Flying Colors, as well as a longtime member of the instrumental groups Steve Morse Band and the Dixie Dregs. The jazz fusionist continues to be the go-to guy for many leading guitarists, having worked with Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Vinnie Moore, The Hellecasters, Pat Travers, Steve Lukather, Mike Stern, Eric Johnson, Andy Timmons, Albert Lee, Paul Gilbert, Tony MacAlpine, Rik Emmett, Ace Frehley, and Steve Vai.

Drummer Van Romaine has played with the Steve Morse Band, Enrique Iglesias, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Kansas, Bernie Worrell, Vinnie Moore, Naughty By Nature and Queen Latifah.

Watch the video for “F 5,” a new song from the LaRue/Alexander – L.A.X. album featuring: Dave LaRue – bass and vocals, Glenn Alexander – guitar and vocals, Van Romaine – drums, and Oria Aspen – vocals.

For more information on LaRue/Alexander L.A.X. head here.

The band will play a handful of live dates in early December. See dates below:

Thursday, December 2, 2021 – The Warehouse – 203 Broadway, Amityville, New York (Info)

Friday, December 3, 2021 – Mil & Jim’s Parkway Inn – 24 West Kirmar Avenue, Nanticoke, Pennsylvania (Info)

Saturday, December 4, 2021 – Kennett Flash – 102 Sycamore Alley, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania (Info)

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 – Sarah Lawrence College – 1 Mead Way, Bronxville, New York

The post Power Trio L.A.X. Share Video For ‘F 5’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/power-trio-l-a-x-share-video-for-f-5/