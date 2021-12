Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 16:43 Hits: 6

"It was all the work of being in a band without any of the joy of being in a band," says the group's Trevor Rosen. Old D titled their new album

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-country/old-dominion-time-tequila-therapy-1265842/