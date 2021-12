Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 17:15 Hits: 0

On Thursday an elaborate military ceremony will bid Chancellor Angela Merkel farewell. One song chosen by Merkel for the occasion, by punk legend Nina Hagen, has surprised many.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/angela-merkel-s-surprising-choice-of-farewell-music/a-59980297?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf