Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 11:18 Hits: 0

The artist has pushed her body and mind to the limits to evoke both human empathy and cruelty. Now 75, she is proud she helped bring performance art to the mainstream.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/marina-abramovic-provocative-performance-artist-turns-75/a-59975893?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf