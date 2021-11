Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 16:05 Hits: 5

'The Voice' powerhouse coaches go head to head singing songs from Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Shania Twain and Cher

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/ariana-grande-kelly-clarkson-jimmy-fallon-thats-my-jam-1264620/