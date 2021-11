Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 18:34 Hits: 3

The new three-part Disney+ docuseries Get Back is a true treasure. It offers an inside look at The Beatles' creative process, as well as amazing footage from their legendary rooftop concert.

(Image credit: Courtesy Apple Corps Ltd. / Disney +)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/29/1059727840/the-beatles-get-back-review