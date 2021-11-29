World Premiere Video From GRAMMY Nominee Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

Articles

“Should’ve Been A Preacher Man” is the second video from Big Chief Monk Boudreaux’s album BLOODSTAINS & TEARDROPS, currently nominated by the Recording Academy for a GRAMMY Award in the “Regional Roots” category. Directed by Sedrick Savoy and filmed in the Valence Street neighborhood of Uptown New Orleans, the video portrays Monk as the Big Chief of his neighborhood.

BLOODSTAINS & TEARDROPS was produced by Tab Benoit and Rueben Williams, along with a legendary crew of musicians featuring: Joseph “Monk” Boudreaux – Vocals & Tambourine; Tab Benoit – Guitar, Drums, Keyboards; Damon Fowler – Guitar; Eric Johanson – Guitar; Jason “Welsh Bass” Welsh – Bass; Corey Duplechin – Bass; Michael Doucet – Fiddle & Guitar; Johnny Sansone – Harmonica & Guitar; Ali Meek – Backup Vocals; Wayne “Unga Barunga” Thompson – Drums.

The album was recorded at Whiskey Bayou Studios, Houma, LA and Tad’s International Limited, Kingston, Jamaica; Executive Producer: Whiskey Bayou Records; Engineered by Stephen Stanley, Michael “Boxy” Howell & Tab Benoit; Mixed and Mastered by Tab Benoit; Liner Notes by Johnny Sansone; Artwork & Package Design by Nicole S. Williams.

As Monk tells it, the song comes from his mother’s words, as he was growing up: “She used to tell me that all the time when I was a kid. She used to say ‘Shut up, you think you be a preacher?’ Ha ha ha. She always said the right thing.”

