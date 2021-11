Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 13:04 Hits: 0

Space for political satire is diminishing in India as authorities crack down on stand-up comedians who are taking political swipes and speaking truth to power.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-india-s-stand-up-comedians-are-challenging-authority/a-59948169?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf