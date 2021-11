Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 27 November 2021 22:25 Hits: 6

A singer and composer whose songs bridged Native and numerous mainstream styles, Shenandoah was driven to create, and to share her history, with audiences around the world.

(Image credit: Jane Feldman/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/27/1059526800/musician-joanne-shenandoah-a-powerful-voice-for-native-culture-dies-at-64