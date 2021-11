Articles

‘The Great Unknown’ is the latest single from New Zealand songwriter HaydenGoSeek (also the front person of Cheap Fakes) and it details his travels from smalltown New Zealand to living in Australia. The song is a bristling piece of melodic country-tinged folk that wins on account of Hayden’s vocal and the counterpoint fiddle that shadows …

