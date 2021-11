Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 01:54 Hits: 5

There’s a big Townes Van Zandt vibe on this new track from Kevin Coons. It takes Townes’ melodic phrasing and relocates it to a tougher, groove-based cosmic Americana place. Rhythmically it buries itself in your short term memory and hits repeat. Killer track! Coons pulled in Dillon Napier from Margo Price’s band on drums for …

