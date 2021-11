Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 11:40 Hits: 13

A Christmas ad depicts a romance between Santa Claus and a man called Harry, marking 50 years since homosexuality was decriminalized in Norway.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/santa-claus-is-gay-in-new-norwegian-ad/a-59944583?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf