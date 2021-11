Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 13:17 Hits: 11

Empowering gender ambiguity: Now on show in a Berlin exhibition, South African photographer Zanele Muholi's work focuses on LGBTQ Black identities.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/queer-south-africa-zanele-muholi-s-photography-breaks-taboos/a-59917684?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf