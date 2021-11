Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 10:01 Hits: 8

NPR Music critic Ann Powers reviews a new docuseries called "The Beatles: Get Back". It centers around hours of unseen footage of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/26/1059317226/new-docuseries-gives-fans-unprecedented-access-to-the-beatles