Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021

"Macon" is a letdown if you're an actual country music fan. But I would be lying if I didn't confess that I was actually somewhat surprised by the content of this album named after Jason Aldean's hometown. Again, this is not a "good" album by any stretch. But it's good for Jason Aldean.

