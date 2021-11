Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 19:36 Hits: 5

This week's episode of The Thistle & Shamrock features Simon Mayer and Hilary James, The Gothard Sisters, and Chris Newman.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist )

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/24/1056935374/windfall-flat-picking-with-chris-newman-and-more