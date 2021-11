Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 10:03 Hits: 4

I was enthralled by the sound of this track from Englishman Henry Parker when I first heard it. It dials deep into the British folk tradition but manages to harness the poetry and drama of the traditional as well as setting flight into exploratory electric psychedelic folk, as it does to great effect towards the …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/11/25/new-music-henry-parker-the-brisk-lad/