Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 16:59 Hits: 1

Where the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and really, most all Halls of Fame throughout American culture get it much more right than the Country Music Hall of Fame is how they use their nomination and induction process as a way to promote their institutions and engage the public.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/country-hall-of-fame-inducts-2020-members-but-you-cant-see-it/