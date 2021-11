Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 11:18 Hits: 3

The 49th annual awards ceremony honored the best TV shows produced outside of the United States. While Netflix was once again in the spotlight, other networks also had a chance to shine.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/norwegian-wwii-drama-wins-top-international-emmy/a-59906850?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf