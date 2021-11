Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 21 November 2021 09:01 Hits: 0

Last week, close to 12,000 musicians from the orchestra gave a 12-minute performance of Tchaikovsky's Slavonic March in the courtyard of the Venezuelan Military Academy to break the record.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/venezuelan-musicians-set-record-for-world-s-largest-orchestra/a-59892848?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf