Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 04:55 Hits: 6

By Ken Paulson Tonight’s COVID-delayed Country Music Hall of Fame induction honored three free spirits – Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and songwriter Dean Dillon – in a ceremony marked both by celebration of their special talents and gratitude that the country music community could finally convene to recognize the class of 2020. Each of the honorees followed a unique…

Read more

The post Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and Dean Dillon inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame appeared first on Americana One.

Read more http://sun209.com/hank-williams-jr-marty-stuart-and-dean-dillon-inducted-into-country-music-hall-of-fame/