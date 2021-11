Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 16:55 Hits: 4

KIRARA uses sounds that evoke the childlike wonder of squaring up in a boss level against an unspecified bully

(Image credit: KIRARA/POCLANOS)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/11/19/1057251277/kirara-hrt