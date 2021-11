Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 15:55 Hits: 2

It is my distinct pleasure to introduce you to Hammond, Indiana-native Kiely Connell and her debut record Calumet Queen that will send shivers down your spine and prick the very deepest regions of your soul with its sincere and distinct expressions of an unburdening heart.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-kiely-connells-calumet-queen/