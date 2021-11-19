Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 17:22 Hits: 1

Vizztone has recently signed San Diego blues singer, guitarist, and songwriter Chickenbone Slim (AKA Larry Teves). His Vizztone debut, Serve It To Me Hot, is out today!

Since forming his band in 2012, Chickenbone has created a reputation for pleasing crowds and impressing critics by mixing traditional Blues with West Coast swing, Americana and Rockabily in a distinctive way.

Serve It To Me Hotwas recorded at Christoffer “Kid” Andersen’s Greaseland Studios in San Jose, California, and features Slim’s current band: internationally acclaimed guitarist Laura Chavez (2020 BMA Best Guitarist nominee), drummer Marty Dodson (Fabulous Thunderbirds) and longtime bassist Andrew Crane. Andersen guests on piano, organ, and choice guitar licks, his wife Lisa adds background vocals, and harmonica player Aki Kumar guests on a track.

The album is a collection of all original material including the title track, “Serve It To Me Hot,” cowritten with Andrea Ryan. Chickenbone calls the album Roots Rock — an eclectic mix of short stories with danceable grooves. Slim states, “From my core I’m a blues guy: T-Bone Walker, John Lee Hooker… somewhere between Hound Dog Taylor and Dave Edmonds. I want people to listen to the songwriting.”

Built on the driving boogie groove of Magic Sam’s “Lookin’ Good,” “Wild Eyed Woman” tells the story of Chickenbone Slim’s unstoppable voodoo woman. Impeccable guitarist Laura Chavez holds down the tight rhythm part until drummer Marty Dodson explodes on the turnarounds, launching her into perfect, stinging lead lines. Listen below.

The post Chickenbone Slim Releases ‘Serve It To Me Hot,’ Vizztone Debut ft. Guitarist Laura Chavez appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/chickenbone-slim-releases-serve-it-to-me-hot-vizztone-debut-ft-guitarist-laura-chavez/