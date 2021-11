Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 18:17 Hits: 2

Jade Jackson and Aubrie Sellers are singer-songwriters who each had a solo career before getting together. Their debut album showcases a new sound that neither of them had ever achieved individually.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/16/1056111847/jackson-sellers-bring-passion-and-grittiness-to-breaking-point