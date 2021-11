Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 17:20 Hits: 8

Morgan Ciocca shares 10 Chicago artists to look out for, with everything from Kacey Musgraves covers to disco-inspired hip-hop.

(Image credit: Morten Falch Sortland/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/17/1055952904/10-genre-bending-chicago-artists-to-watch-in-2022