Beth Hart Presents ‘A Tribute to Led Zeppelin’

Grammy-nominated powerhouse vocalist Beth Hart takes on one of her most profound undertakings to date by channeling the legendary voice of Robert Plant on A Tribute To Led Zeppelin. The album will be released on February 25, 2022, via Provogue/Mascot Label Group and will be available digitally, on CD and 3 different vinyl colors.

The nine track album highlights the incredible musical spectrum that Led Zeppelin operated in, from powerhouse rock to psychedelia, folk, jazz, prog, blues, funk, soul and beyond. Rumors about the album had been circulating for a few years. At the helm were super-producer Rob Cavallo and engineer Doug McKean, along with an A-list team of musicians.

All that was left was the final piece of the puzzle… the voice.

Things clicked into place when Cavallo was producing Beth’s previous album, War In My Mind, and she did an impromptu version of “Whole Lotta Love” in the control room during the session.

And here we are! Beth Hart presents A Tribute To Led Zeppelin.

The post Beth Hart Presents ‘A Tribute to Led Zeppelin’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/beth-hart-presents-a-tribute-to-led-zeppelin/

