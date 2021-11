Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 17:43 Hits: 11

Despite veiled threats from China, an Italian city pushed forward with a show by dissident artist Badiucao. A provocative portrait of President Xi Jinping and paintings made with blood are among the works on display.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italian-city-opens-chinese-dissident-art-show-despite-pressure-from-beijing/a-59811493?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf