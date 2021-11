Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 17:49 Hits: 0

Far and away, the best performance of the night was turned in by an artist entirely outside of the country music fold when Jennifer Hudson took the stage to sing Willie Nelson's "Night Life," leading into "You Are My Sunshine," with assistance from Chris Stapleton on guitar.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/jennifer-hudson-upstages-mainstream-country-on-the-cmas/