Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 19:36 Hits: 1

Colter Wall has made old cowboy tunes and whooping trail songs cool again, and against inexplicable odds. People hunger for that authenticity Colter Wall brings to his music. And to keep his equilibrium and that authenticity in tact, he often spends his time off from music tending cattle.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/colter-wall-announces-select-tour-dates-for-winter-2021-2022/