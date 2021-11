Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 09:49 Hits: 0

On popular video platforms, foreigners living in China praise the country and actively denounce the "lies" and allegations of human rights abuses propagated by the West.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/truth-or-lies-the-expat-youtubers-praising-china/a-59620156?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf