Hot Tuna Winter/Spring Tour Includes Little Feat, David Bromberg Quintet, Steve Kimock Friends, The Midnight Ramble Band

Come out for the music and the joy of life – Hot Tuna‘s on tour!  In the coming months Hot Tuna will be joined by David Bromberg Quintet, Steve Kimock & Friends, The Midnight Ramble Band and Little Feat!

For over 50 years Hot Tuna – Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady – have brought a wealth of emotions to their music through deep perceptions and tremendous talent. They are always injecting fresh energy into their sound with constant improvisation taking their musical horizons further.

From their days playing together as teenagers in the Washington, DC area, through years of inventive psychedelic rock in San Francisco (1996 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees), to their current acoustic and electric blues sound, no one has more consistently led American music for the last 50 years than Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, the founders and continuing core members of Hot Tuna. Together the duo have forged a way through the last five decades always expressing the emotions of the contemporary times.

Hot Tuna Tour Dates:

Nov  07  The Mill Event Center, Lancaster, OH, Acoustic Hot Tuna

Nov  13  Fur Peace Station, Pomeroy, OH, Electric Hot Tuna*

Nov  24  The Birchmere, Alexandria, VA, Electric Hot Tuna w/ Steve Kimock & Friends

Nov  26  The Paramount, Huntington, NY, Electric Hot Tuna w/ David Bromberg Quintet

Nov  27  The Mahaiwe Theater, Grt. Barrington, MA, Elec. Hot Tuna w/David Bromberg Quintet

Nov  28  The Wilbur, Boston, MA, Electric Hot Tuna w/ David Bromberg Quintet

 

Nov 30  Flynn Theatre, Burlington, VT, Electric Hot Tuna w/ David Bromberg Quintet

Dec 01  The Egg, Albany, NY, Electric Hot Tuna w/ The Midnight Ramble Band

Dec 03  Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe, PA, Electric Hot Tuna w/ The Midnight Ramble Band

Dec 04  The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY, Electric Hot Tuna

Dec 05  Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ, Electric Hot Tuna w/ David Bromberg Quintet

Dec 07  Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall, PA, Elec. Hot Tuna w/ Steve Kimock & Friends

Dec 08  Kent Stage, Kent, OH, Electric Hot Tuna, w/ Steve Kimock & Friends

Dec 09  Ludlow Garage, Cincinnati, OH, Electric Hot Tuna w/ Steve Kimock & Friends

Dec 18  Mineral Point Opera House, Mineral Point, WI, Jorma Kaukonen

Dec 19  Old Town School of Folk Music, Chicago, IL, Jorma Kaukonen

 

Dec 28  Freight & Salvage, Berkeley, CA, Acoustic Hot Tuna

Dec 29  Freight & Salvage, Berkeley, CA, Acoustic Hot Tuna

Dec 30  Freight & Salvage, Berkeley, CA, Acoustic Hot Tuna

Dec 31  Freight & Salvage, Berkeley, CA, Acoustic Hot Tuna

 

2022

Jan 07  The Ark, Ann Arbor, MI Jorma

Feb 06  Capitol Theatre, Clearwater, FL  Acoustic Hot Tuna

Feb 07  The Parker, Ft. Lauderdale, FL  Acoustic Hot Tuna

Feb 08  Plaza Theatre, Orlando, FL  Acoustic Hot Tuna

Feb 11  Main Street Crossing, Tomball, TX  Acoustic Hot Tuna

Feb 12  Granada Theatre, Dallas, TX  Acoustic Hot Tuna

Feb 15  Knuckleheads, Kansas City, MO  Acoustic Hot Tuna

Feb 17  Sheldon Opera House, St. Louis, MO  Acoustic Hot Tuna

Feb 18  Franklin Theatre, Franklin, TN  Acoustic Hot Tuna

Feb 19  Bijiou Theatre, Knoxville, TN  Acoustic Hot Tuna

Apr 14  Asbury Hall, Buffalo, NY  Acoustic Hot Tuna

Apr 15  Kirby Center, Wilkes Barre, PA  Acoustic w/Little Feat

Apr 16  DAR Constitution Hall, Washington DC  Acoustic w/ Little Feat

* Electric Hot Tuna is Jorma, Jack and Justin Guip. Justin Guip (rhymes with deep) is a three-time Grammy winner, drummer and percussionist. He is all about the groove, the heartbeat at the essence of all great music.

Jorma | Jack | Hot Tuna | Fur Peace Ranch | YouTube

 

