Hot Tuna Winter/Spring Tour Includes Little Feat, David Bromberg Quintet, Steve Kimock Friends, The Midnight Ramble Band

Come out for the music and the joy of life – Hot Tuna‘s on tour! In the coming months Hot Tuna will be joined by David Bromberg Quintet, Steve Kimock & Friends, The Midnight Ramble Band and Little Feat!

For over 50 years Hot Tuna – Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady – have brought a wealth of emotions to their music through deep perceptions and tremendous talent. They are always injecting fresh energy into their sound with constant improvisation taking their musical horizons further.

From their days playing together as teenagers in the Washington, DC area, through years of inventive psychedelic rock in San Francisco (1996 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees), to their current acoustic and electric blues sound, no one has more consistently led American music for the last 50 years than Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, the founders and continuing core members of Hot Tuna. Together the duo have forged a way through the last five decades always expressing the emotions of the contemporary times.

Hot Tuna Tour Dates:

Nov 07 The Mill Event Center, Lancaster, OH, Acoustic Hot Tuna

Nov 13 Fur Peace Station, Pomeroy, OH, Electric Hot Tuna*

Nov 24 The Birchmere, Alexandria, VA, Electric Hot Tuna w/ Steve Kimock & Friends

Nov 26 The Paramount, Huntington, NY, Electric Hot Tuna w/ David Bromberg Quintet

Nov 27 The Mahaiwe Theater, Grt. Barrington, MA, Elec. Hot Tuna w/David Bromberg Quintet

Nov 28 The Wilbur, Boston, MA, Electric Hot Tuna w/ David Bromberg Quintet

Nov 30 Flynn Theatre, Burlington, VT, Electric Hot Tuna w/ David Bromberg Quintet

Dec 01 The Egg, Albany, NY, Electric Hot Tuna w/ The Midnight Ramble Band

Dec 03 Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe, PA, Electric Hot Tuna w/ The Midnight Ramble Band

Dec 04 The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY, Electric Hot Tuna

Dec 05 Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ, Electric Hot Tuna w/ David Bromberg Quintet

Dec 07 Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall, PA, Elec. Hot Tuna w/ Steve Kimock & Friends

Dec 08 Kent Stage, Kent, OH, Electric Hot Tuna, w/ Steve Kimock & Friends

Dec 09 Ludlow Garage, Cincinnati, OH, Electric Hot Tuna w/ Steve Kimock & Friends

Dec 18 Mineral Point Opera House, Mineral Point, WI, Jorma Kaukonen

Dec 19 Old Town School of Folk Music, Chicago, IL, Jorma Kaukonen

Dec 28 Freight & Salvage, Berkeley, CA, Acoustic Hot Tuna

Dec 29 Freight & Salvage, Berkeley, CA, Acoustic Hot Tuna

Dec 30 Freight & Salvage, Berkeley, CA, Acoustic Hot Tuna

Dec 31 Freight & Salvage, Berkeley, CA, Acoustic Hot Tuna

2022

Jan 07 The Ark, Ann Arbor, MI Jorma

Feb 06 Capitol Theatre, Clearwater, FL Acoustic Hot Tuna

Feb 07 The Parker, Ft. Lauderdale, FL Acoustic Hot Tuna

Feb 08 Plaza Theatre, Orlando, FL Acoustic Hot Tuna

Feb 11 Main Street Crossing, Tomball, TX Acoustic Hot Tuna

Feb 12 Granada Theatre, Dallas, TX Acoustic Hot Tuna

Feb 15 Knuckleheads, Kansas City, MO Acoustic Hot Tuna

Feb 17 Sheldon Opera House, St. Louis, MO Acoustic Hot Tuna

Feb 18 Franklin Theatre, Franklin, TN Acoustic Hot Tuna

Feb 19 Bijiou Theatre, Knoxville, TN Acoustic Hot Tuna

Apr 14 Asbury Hall, Buffalo, NY Acoustic Hot Tuna

Apr 15 Kirby Center, Wilkes Barre, PA Acoustic w/Little Feat

Apr 16 DAR Constitution Hall, Washington DC Acoustic w/ Little Feat

* Electric Hot Tuna is Jorma, Jack and Justin Guip. Justin Guip (rhymes with deep) is a three-time Grammy winner, drummer and percussionist. He is all about the groove, the heartbeat at the essence of all great music.

Jorma | Jack | Hot Tuna | Fur Peace Ranch | YouTube

